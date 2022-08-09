Dr. Charles Donner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Donner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Donner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF CLINICAL MEDICINE MANNHEIM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists - Waldron Endoscopy Center3209 S 23rd St Ste 350, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Digestive Health Specialists - Peninsula Endoscopy Center2727 Hollycroft St Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Digestive Health Specialists - Tacoma Clinic2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an endoscopy which was causing some anxiety, since I don’t interact with doctors much. The total experience was very professional from beginning to end. The appointment was easy and reminders were sent often. The paperwork was provided to prepare ahead of time. There was minimal wait time before I was ushered into the procedure room. I was greeted by the staff and they explained the whole experience to me. The doctor introduced himself and the procedure was quick. I was awakened with very little effects from the anesthesia. The results were explained along with a course of action for my condition. They contacted my driver and I was on my way home. The side effects were minimal and the clinic did a follow up phone call to check on me. I was very pleased with the total experience. Thanks to Dr Donner and his team.
About Dr. Charles Donner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144293127
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- FACULTY OF CLINICAL MEDICINE MANNHEIM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Donner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Donner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donner has seen patients for Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Donner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.