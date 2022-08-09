Overview

Dr. Charles Donner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF CLINICAL MEDICINE MANNHEIM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Donner works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

