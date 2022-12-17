Dr. Charles Doering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Doering, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Doering, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center Program
Dr. Doering works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Strand Retina, PC14361 Ocean Hwy Unit 2B, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 651-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doering?
I went to see Dr Doering beacuse I was told I might have a serious eye condition. From the front desk, to the technician, to Dr Doering everyone was friendly, professional and knowledgeable. The tech ws wonderful about explaining the different tests she was performing and answering all my questions. Dr. Doering, after telling me that I did not have this eye condition took the time to show me the scan, the results, his conclusion and why it might have been thought that I had this condition. It isn't easy to find doctors who are not only knowledgeable, but sincerely care about their patients. I will be using Dr. Doering for all my future opthmalogic visist
About Dr. Charles Doering, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1396767398
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doering has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doering accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doering works at
Dr. Doering has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doering on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doering speaks Spanish.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Doering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doering.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.