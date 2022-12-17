Overview

Dr. Charles Doering, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center Program



Dr. Doering works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.