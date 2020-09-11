Dr. Dietzek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Dietzek, DO
Dr. Charles Dietzek, DO is a Phlebologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Phlebology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Vein and Vascular Institute556 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 309-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Vein & Vascular Institute1101 White Horse Rd Ste C, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 309-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Vein and Vascular Institute668 Main St Ste 4, Lumberton, NJ 08048 Directions (856) 309-9777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Vein and Vascular Institute1103 W Sherman Ave Bldg 2 Unit A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 309-9777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
minimal pain. group very informative and patient and comforting
About Dr. Charles Dietzek, DO
- Phlebology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UMDNJ Kennedy Health System - Jefferson Health
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
