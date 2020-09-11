See All Phlebologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Charles Dietzek, DO

Phlebology
4.8 (167)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Dietzek, DO is a Phlebologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Phlebology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Dietzek works at Steven J. Valentino, D.O., P.C. in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ, Lumberton, NJ and Vineland, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein and Vascular Institute
    556 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 309-9777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Vein & Vascular Institute
    1101 White Horse Rd Ste C, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 309-9777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Vein and Vascular Institute
    668 Main St Ste 4, Lumberton, NJ 08048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 309-9777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Vein and Vascular Institute
    1103 W Sherman Ave Bldg 2 Unit A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 309-9777
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 167 ratings
    Patient Ratings (167)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 11, 2020
    minimal pain. group very informative and patient and comforting
    M. C. — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Dietzek, DO

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639283344
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UMDNJ Kennedy Health System - Jefferson Health
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dietzek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dietzek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietzek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietzek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietzek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietzek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

