Dr. Charles Disabatino Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Disabatino Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
New Haven Rheumatology PC60 Temple St Ste 6A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 789-2255
Southern Connecticut Womens Health Care Associates247 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-4312
- 3 47 Clapboard Hill Rd Ste 6A, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 789-2255
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457337644
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Disabatino Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disabatino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disabatino Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disabatino Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Disabatino Jr speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Disabatino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disabatino Jr.
