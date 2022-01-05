See All Dermatologists in Inverness, FL
Dermatology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Dewberry, DO is a Dermatologist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Dewberry works at The Dermatology Center in Inverness, FL with other offices in Pinellas Park, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Dermatology Center
    931 S Us Highway 41, Inverness, FL 34450 (352) 637-1310
  2
    K Wade Foster MD PA
    6020 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 (727) 548-9196
  3
    The Dermatology Center
    836 County Rd 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 (352) 750-4614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Third-Degree Burns
Tinea Versicolor
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 05, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Dewberry as a dermatologist. I was professionally treated with kindness and he answered all of my questions throughly and also has a much appreciated sense of humor.
    S.B. — Jan 05, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Dewberry, DO

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1992728802
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Louisville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Dewberry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewberry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewberry has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

