Dr. Charles Dewberry, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Dewberry, DO is a Dermatologist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
The Dermatology Center931 S Us Highway 41, Inverness, FL 34450 Directions (352) 637-1310
K Wade Foster MD PA6020 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 548-9196
The Dermatology Center836 County Rd 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-4614
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Dewberry as a dermatologist. I was professionally treated with kindness and he answered all of my questions throughly and also has a much appreciated sense of humor.
About Dr. Charles Dewberry, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992728802
Education & Certifications
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
