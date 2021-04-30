Overview

Dr. Charles Depaolo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Depaolo works at Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC, Pisgah Forest, NC, Waynesville, NC, Clyde, NC, Arden, NC and Marion, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.