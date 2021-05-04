Dr. Charles Demarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Demarco, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Demarco, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Locations
St. Hermina Physical Therapist PC8120 15TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 987-1947
- 2 2066 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 987-1947
Univ. Orthopedics of New York Pllc2325 31st St Ste 800, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 777-1885
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable with Dr Demarco.. He did not rush and listened to my complaints.. I agree with his treatment plan
About Dr. Charles Demarco, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
