Overview

Dr. Charles Degenhardt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Degenhardt works at Coastal Rheumatology Associates in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.