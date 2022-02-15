Dr. Charles Degenhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degenhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Degenhardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Degenhardt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
1
Savannah Allergy Associates PC5400 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 349-4227
2
Coastal Rheumatology4849 Paulsen St Ste 312, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 349-4227
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent first visit. He took his time and listened to my concerns. Brilliant doctor, compassionate and kind. A+
About Dr. Charles Degenhardt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467651711
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University Of South Carolina Som/Palmetto Health Richland Hospital
- University of South Carolina
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Armstrong State College
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degenhardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degenhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degenhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degenhardt has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degenhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Degenhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degenhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degenhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degenhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.