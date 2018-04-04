Overview

Dr. Charles Davis Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Davis Jr works at Catawba Valley Psychiatric Services in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.