Dr. Charles Davis Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Davis Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Davis Jr works at
Locations
Catawba Valley Psychiatric Svc1120 Fairgrove Church Rd Ste 12, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 326-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is a very caring person, as well as a caring doctor. He is always patient with me. He really cares about what is going on in my life.
About Dr. Charles Davis Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891711628
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis Jr has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.