Dr. Charles Davis, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Charles Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Davis Spine and Orthopaedics LLC2800 Windguard Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (410) 625-5050
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr Davis and his whole staff was so nice, upbeat, personable and understanding. They take the time to listen and even joke with you to lighten the mood. I have seen 3 Dr's and by far Dr. Davis is the best! Shelby the office manager is so amazing and we just love her to death.
About Dr. Charles Davis, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083758536
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.