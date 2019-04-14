Overview

Dr. Charles Davidson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Davidson works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.