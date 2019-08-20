Dr. Charles Dasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Dasher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Dasher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Dr. Dasher works at
Locations
St. Vincent's St. Clair7063 Veterans Pkwy, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 271-8000
Bga Pharmacy1 Independence Plz Ste 900, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8000
Birmingham Surgery Center2621 19Th St S, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent. The Staff are amazingly nice.
About Dr. Charles Dasher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851552111
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
