Overview

Dr. Charles Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Mt Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.