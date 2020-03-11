See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Neptune City, NJ
Dr. Charles Dadzie, MB CHB

Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Dadzie, MB CHB is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Neptune City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Med Sch U Ghana and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Dadzie works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty in Neptune City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty
    61 Davis Ave, Neptune City, NJ 07753 (732) 776-4268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2020
    We have had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Dadzie for 7 months. He takes the time to break down critical information and make sure you understand the how and why behind it all. An extremely compassionate man who brings a smile to all around him. His medical expertise has been spot on the entire way. Dr Dadzie’s office staff is very professional, yet friendly and warm. I am very comfortable in having Dr Dadzie in our court!
    Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Dadzie, MB CHB

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1104882109
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ Med Sch
    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital (1981)
    Internship
    • Harlem Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Med Sch U Ghana
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Dadzie, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dadzie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dadzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dadzie works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty in Neptune City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dadzie’s profile.

    Dr. Dadzie has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadzie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

