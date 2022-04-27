Overview

Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Dabbs works at Central Ohio Surgical Associates in Grove City, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.