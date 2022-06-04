Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Tulane Univeresity Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Dabbs works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 160, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-4260
Lima West855 W Market St Ste F, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 227-6181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sandusky1617 W Bogart Rd Ste 5, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 578-4367
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Was very pleased with exam, Dr Dabbs listened to all of my concerns and explained his evaluations. Dr Dabbs and his staff were very kind and made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane Univeresity Medical Center
- Northwestern University Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dabbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabbs has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.