Dr. Charles Dabbs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Tulane Univeresity Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Dabbs works at ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics in Toledo, OH with other offices in Lima, OH and Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.