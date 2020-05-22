Overview

Dr. Charles Curtis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Curtis works at Physicians Primary Care in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.