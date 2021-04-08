Dr. Curatalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD
Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Myelopathy and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 219 Nogales Ave Ste G, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-8153
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Dr. Curatalo is a thoughtful and caring physician. He always listens and offers great advice. His appointments run on time and I never feel rushed. The office staff is caring and thorough.
About Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
