See All Neurologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD

Neurology
3.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Myelopathy and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Arun Chhabra, MD
Dr. Arun Chhabra, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Abhay Kumar, MD
Dr. Abhay Kumar, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Saef Izzy, MD
Dr. Saef Izzy, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    219 Nogales Ave Ste G, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-8153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ataxia
Myelopathy
Sleep Apnea
Ataxia
Myelopathy
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Concussion Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Curatalo?

    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr. Curatalo is a thoughtful and caring physician. He always listens and offers great advice. His appointments run on time and I never feel rushed. The office staff is caring and thorough.
    Maura Gahan — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Curatalo to family and friends

    Dr. Curatalo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Curatalo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851345508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curatalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curatalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curatalo has seen patients for Ataxia, Myelopathy and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curatalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Curatalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curatalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curatalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curatalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Curatalo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.