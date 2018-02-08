Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Cummings, MD
Dr. Charles Cummings, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Woodholme Cardiovascular Associates1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 535, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 469-4000
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
True professional.. he found my blockage and fixed the problem. Two other cardiologists overlooked it. Dr. Cummings saved my life.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881697233
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
