Dr. Charles Crumpler Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Crumpler Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Crumpler Jr works at
Locations
Brazos Valley Foot Care PA3312 LONGMIRE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 224-6628
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Hey was the only Dr that got it right and made me feel million times better... he listens to everything explains your bloodwork where you can understand whats going on excellent doctor ....i have sent 3 people to him already...
About Dr. Charles Crumpler Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801881230
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crumpler Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crumpler Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crumpler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crumpler Jr works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Crumpler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crumpler Jr.
