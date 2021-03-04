See All Neurologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD

Neurology
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Crinnian works at Frontier Neurology in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frontier Neurology
    10250 N 92nd St Ste 304, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 451-7676
  2. 2
    Honorhealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
    7400 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 324-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Home Sleep Study
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Professional, efficient, helpful, and friendly! Thank you!
    JT — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD

    • Neurology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902081375
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crinnian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crinnian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crinnian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crinnian works at Frontier Neurology in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Crinnian’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crinnian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crinnian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crinnian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crinnian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

