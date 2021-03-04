Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crinnian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Crinnian works at
Locations
Frontier Neurology10250 N 92nd St Ste 304, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 451-7676
Honorhealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center7400 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 324-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, efficient, helpful, and friendly! Thank you!
About Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902081375
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crinnian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crinnian accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crinnian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crinnian speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crinnian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crinnian.
