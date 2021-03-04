Overview

Dr. Charles Crinnian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Crinnian works at Frontier Neurology in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.