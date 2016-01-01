Overview

Dr. Charles Crecelius, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Crecelius works at West County Medical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.