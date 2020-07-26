Dr. Charles Crawford III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Crawford III, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Crawford III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Crawford III works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Orthopedic Institute - Brownsboro9880 Angies Way Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 584-7525
-
2
Norton Spine Specialists-Rouben & Casnellie9300 Stonestreet Rd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40272 Directions (502) 935-8061Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford III?
My pain was so bad it was difficult to do anything. i endured this for almost 5 years. I had several treatments to alleviate the problem, but nothing worked until I met Dr. Crawford. He explained my problem in detail so I knew exactly what was about to happen during the course of the surgery. I had the operation and have been pain free for 6 years. He is a true professional.
About Dr. Charles Crawford III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265570808
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford III works at
Dr. Crawford III has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.