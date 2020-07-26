Overview

Dr. Charles Crawford III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Crawford III works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.