Dr. Craft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Craft, DPM
Overview
Dr. Charles Craft, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hanford, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Dr. Craft works at
Locations
-
1
Kings Foot and Ankle Center Inc.806 W 7th St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-5196
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craft?
Dr. Craft cares deeply about his patients. He not only focuses on your current situation but looks at the bigger picture in an attempt to provide the best care possible. He is very knowledgeable and yet seeks information from other colleagues to help make you better!
About Dr. Charles Craft, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285755900
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craft works at
Dr. Craft has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Craft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.