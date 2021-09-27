See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Charles Covert, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Charles Covert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Ark State Hosp

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    800 Bering Dr Ste 305, Houston, TX 77057 (713) 975-1975
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Sep 27, 2021
    I started seeing the doctor and my life was a living hell an old work injury left me addicted to pain pills and depressed. Working with him I am now off the pain pills and doing a lot better in life
    — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Covert, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093933624
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ark State Hosp
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
