Dr. Charles Cornell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cornell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Cornell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Cornell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1414Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornell?
Found Dr Cornell to be very open about the surgery and the attendant risks. Clearly and concisely answered all of my questions. Had great conversations about the risks and rewards of knee replacement surgery as well as alternative treatments. He was also very open about his experience and expertise in knee replacement surgery.
About Dr. Charles Cornell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316033426
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Med
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Cornell University College Of Physical and Surgeons @Presbyterian Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Williams College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornell works at
Dr. Cornell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cornell speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.