Dr. Charles Cook, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Cook works at Raleigh Associated Medical Spec in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.