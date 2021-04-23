Dr. Charles Conte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Conte, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Conte, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 487-9454
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor
About Dr. Charles Conte, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1689644387
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conte accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conte has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.
