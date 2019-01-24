Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Connor, MD is a Dermatologist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
Dermatology Care Center Ltd.22 Professional Park Dr, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-0998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this doctor! He isn’t a doctor that rushes through his patients. I highly recommend his office.
About Dr. Charles Connor, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992763353
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med|University Of Pa Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
