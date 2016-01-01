Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Connor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Connor works at
Locations
Psychiatric Healthcare Medical Corp3569 SACRAMENTO ST, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 522-9297
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Connor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851447320
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.