Overview

Dr. Charles Connor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX.



Dr. Connor works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.