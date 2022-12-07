See All Podiatrists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM

Podiatry
5 (148)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Connell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Connell works at CONNELL Foot Care in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CONNELL Foot Care
    6104 E Brown Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2198
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 148 ratings
    Patient Ratings (148)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Very good , Pleasant, L would reccommend him and his staff.
    Anonymous — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
    About Dr. Charles Connell, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992791313
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veteranâ€™s Medical Center, Tucson, AZ
    Medical Education
    • College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA - D.P.M.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Connell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connell has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    148 patients have reviewed Dr. Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

