Overview

Dr. Charles Connell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Connell works at CONNELL Foot Care in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.