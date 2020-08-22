See All Pediatric Urologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Charles Concodora, MD

Pediatric Urology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Concodora, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. 

Dr. Concodora works at Pediatric Surgery & Urology in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Sewell, NJ, Voorhees, NJ and Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgery & Urology
    200 Wyckoff Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1142
  2. 2
    St Christopher's Hospital
    160 E Erie Ave # 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 403-3495
  3. 3
    Urology for Children, LLC
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 240, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 403-3492
  4. 4
    Urology for Children, LLC
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E360, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 403-3494
  5. 5
    Urology for Children, LLC
    2701 Blair Mill Rd Ste 6, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 403-3493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Shriners Hospitals For Children Philadelphia
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Undescended Testicles
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Undescended Testicles

Treatment frequency



Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Charles Concodora, MD

  • Pediatric Urology
  • English
  • 1942511373
Education & Certifications

  • Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Concodora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concodora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Concodora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Concodora has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concodora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Concodora has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concodora.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concodora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concodora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

