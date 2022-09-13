Overview

Dr. Charles Colvin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Colvin works at ENT Associates Of Alabama in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Vertigo and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.