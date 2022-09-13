Dr. Charles Colvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Colvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Colvin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
ENT Associates Of Alabama3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 530, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 591-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, efficient and caring. Dr. Colvin explained his treatment and follow up plan to me, and I feel very confident in his treatment and trust his advise and judgment.
About Dr. Charles Colvin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
NPI - 1811906126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colvin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
ENT Associates Of Alabama
Dr. Colvin has seen patients for Laryngitis, Vertigo and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Colvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.