Dr. Charles Colombo, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Colombo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Orion Troy Ophthalmology1701 South Blvd E Ste 180, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 293-5161Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful and caring doctors and staff
About Dr. Charles Colombo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1588660807
Education & Certifications
- Ottawa Civic Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colombo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colombo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colombo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colombo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Colombo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colombo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colombo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colombo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.