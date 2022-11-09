Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Cobbs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Ivy Brain Tumor Center550 17th Ave Ste 540, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2300Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cobbs?
Last week a had a consultation with Dr. Cobbs to discuss my upcoming microvascular brain surgery that he will be performing on me. I found him to be very personable, thorough, friendly, and he put me at ease. This is not a surgery I want to have, but it a a necessity and I feel comfortable with Dr, . Cobbs working on me. I have been to many neurologists and neurosurgeons throughout the last four years, and I found Dr. Cobbs to be the most knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Charles Cobbs, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497793467
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobbs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobbs works at
Dr. Cobbs has seen patients for Meningiomas, Traumatic Brain Injury and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cobbs speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.