Dr. Charles Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cobb, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Cobb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Cobb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mciver Clinic710 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 355-6583Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cobb?
Jacksonville is very fortunate to have Dr. Cobb. He is an excellent, dedicated urologist and an extremely skilled surgeon. I have been Dr. Cobb's patient for years. During that time, Dr Cobb has surgically removed large kidneys stones twice, immediately relieving extreme back pain. I know I am fortunate to have such an outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Charles Cobb, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083752000
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Urology Dallas Co Hp-Parkland Mem, General Surgery
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobb works at
Dr. Cobb has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.