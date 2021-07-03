Overview

Dr. Charles Cline, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Cline works at Jefferson Hills Surgical Specialists in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.