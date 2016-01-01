Dr. Class has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Class, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Class, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Locations
St. Vincent Stress Center8401 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-4800
Mid America Clinical Laboratories LLC2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-4600
St Vincent Hospice Pharmacy8450 N Payne Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 222-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Class, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891779922
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Class accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Class has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Class has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Class on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Class. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Class.
