Dr. Charles Clark, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Charles Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Clark works at West Texas Retina Consultants in Abilene, TX with other offices in Big Spring, TX, San Angelo, TX, Midland, TX and Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ophthalmology Specialists of Texas P.A.
    5441 Health Center Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 673-9806
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2
    Wtrc
    207 E 7th St, Big Spring, TX 79720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 673-9806
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3
    Wtrc
    1820 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 673-9806
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
  4
    Wtrc
    900 W Loop 250 N # E, Midland, TX 79705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 673-9806
  5
    Retina Specialty Institute
    6717 NW 11th Pl Ste C, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 792-1193

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Drusen
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole

Drusen
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Diplopia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinoschisis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Pucker
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Edema
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Tear
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Scleral Buckling
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912158627
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Retina Specialists-AL/U AL-Birmingham
    Residency
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Internship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
