Overview

Dr. Charles Clark Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Clark Jr works at The Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.