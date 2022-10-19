Overview

Dr. Charles Claps, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Claps works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in McDonough, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.