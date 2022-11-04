Dr. Charles Chuman Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuman Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Chuman Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Chuman Sr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Chuman Sr works at
Locations
Chuman Rebesco Mds297 W Franciscan Dr Ste 207, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 757-6410
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chuman has performed 2 back surgeries and 2 neck surgeries for me. He is very kind and a very knowledgeable Neurosurgeon. I would highly recommend him! I wish my insurance hadn’t changed as he is no longer in my network.
About Dr. Charles Chuman Sr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1477578631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuman Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuman Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuman Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuman Sr works at
Dr. Chuman Sr speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuman Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuman Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuman Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuman Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.