Dr. Charles Chu, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Charles Chu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.

Dr. Chu works at Ankle & Foot Specialists of Puget Sound, PS in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ankle & Foot Specialists of Puget Sound, PS
    2728 E Main, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Charles Chu, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English, Chinese
  • Male
  • 1346235959
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Elizabeth Hospital
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center

Dr. Charles Chu, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chu works at Ankle & Foot Specialists of Puget Sound, PS in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chu’s profile.

Dr. Chu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

