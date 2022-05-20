Dr. Charles Chu, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Chu, DPM
Dr. Charles Chu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Ankle & Foot Specialists of Puget Sound, PS2728 E Main, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions
I was Dr Chu’s very first patient! He’s a wonderful doc, kind & gentle. At least 10 family members have seen Dr Chu over the years. I highly recommend him!!
- English, Chinese
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Dr. Chu speaks Chinese.
