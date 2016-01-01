Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charng Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Charng Chong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
Modern Care Medical Group Inc8811 Garvey Ave Ste 101, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 569-9677
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charng Chong, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1922036052
Education & Certifications
- TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chong speaks Chinese.
