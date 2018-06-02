Overview

Dr. Charles Choi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Mercy Health Neurosurgery Management in Sheffield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.