Dr. Charles Cho, MD

Nephrology
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Cho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dong-A University and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Cho works at Charlie Sam Nephrology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Atherosclerosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Charlie Sam Nephrology
    505 S Virgil Ave Ste 301, Los Angeles, CA 90020 (213) 674-8282

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Jul 26, 2019
    Doctor and the office staff were very well trained. Everything was reasonable and practical. Being in Korea town is not easy, since some doctors do not keep the rules or policies. And it may look like "being flexible", but it eventually affects badly to patient. Dr. Cho did his best and did well among the rules and policies. I liked because everything was cleared.
    alishia — Jul 26, 2019
    Specialties
    Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Korean
    NPI Number
    1053512566
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Dong-A University
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cho works at Charlie Sam Nephrology in Los Angeles, CA.

    Dr. Cho has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Atherosclerosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

