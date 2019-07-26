Overview

Dr. Charles Cho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dong-A University and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Cho works at Charlie Sam Nephrology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Atherosclerosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.