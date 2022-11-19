Dr. Charles Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Chiang, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California San Diego.
Berman Skin Institute - Fremont1860 Mowry Ave Ste 304, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 456-2390Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Berman Skin Institute - Pleasanton5575 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 416-1122
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chiang, Looks at my skin very carefully. He never rushes. He is very gentle too. Great doctor!
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
