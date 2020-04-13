Overview

Dr. Charles Chandler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Chandler works at Tristan Emily Bickman MD in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.