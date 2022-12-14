See All Plastic Surgeons in Templeton, CA
Dr. Charles Chalekson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Chalekson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Chalekson works at Charles Chalekson Plastic Surgery in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    225 Posadsa Lane
    225 Posada Ln Ste 100, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 55 ratings
Patient Ratings (55)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. Charles Chalekson, MD

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Southern IL University
Residency
Medical Education
  • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • B.S. In Psychobiology, University Of California
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Chalekson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalekson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chalekson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chalekson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chalekson works at Charles Chalekson Plastic Surgery in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chalekson’s profile.

55 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalekson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalekson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalekson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalekson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

